Ubisoft E3 2018 Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Ubisoft returns to E3 2018 amidst rumours and leaks galore. And while some of these games such as The Division 2 were already shown of at Microsoft’s E3 2018 event and others like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were announced prior to E3, the company’s E3 showcase should hold a few surprises. In the past, we’ve seen attempts at VR, toys to life games, and some thinly veiled stabs at potential buy outs from megacorporations. Here’s how you can watch it all live and what you can expect.
The Ubisoft E3 2018 event begins at 1:30am IST (1pm PT). Like past Ubisoft E3 showings, expect it to run for about 100 minutes or so.
You can catch all the announcements at Ubisoft’s YouTube channel as well as its Twitch channel.
Ubisoft E3 2018 event: what to expect
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement