Ubisoft E3 2018 Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
, 11 June 2018
Ubisoft E3 2018 Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • Splinter Cell could be revealed at Ubisoft's E3 2018 event
  • An Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date may be in the offing
  • Perhaps Watch Dogs 3 gets teased as well

Ubisoft returns to E3 2018 amidst rumours and leaks galore. And while some of these games such as The Division 2 were already shown of at Microsoft’s E3 2018 event and others like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were announced prior to E3, the company’s E3 showcase should hold a few surprises. In the past, we’ve seen attempts at VR, toys to life games, and some thinly veiled stabs at potential buy outs from megacorporations. Here’s how you can watch it all live and what you can expect.

Ubisoft E3 2018 event time

The Ubisoft E3 2018 event begins at 1:30am IST (1pm PT). Like past Ubisoft E3 showings, expect it to run for about 100 minutes or so.

Where to watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 event

You can catch all the announcements at Ubisoft’s YouTube channel as well as its Twitch channel.

Ubisoft E3 2018 event: what to expect 

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: leaks suggest it will feature a new protagonist, we should hear more on this and a release date too.
  • Splinter Cell: with everything from the Walmart leak being true thus far, this is one of the few pending games on the list. And with Ubisoft featuring Sam Fisher in Ghost Recon Wildlands too, it’s just a matter of time before a new Splinter Cell is announced.
  • Watch Dogs 3: thanks to Ubisoft’s AI assistant Sam confirming its existence, we could see a teaser of what to expect at E3 2018.
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2: perhaps a new trailer this time around. It’s unknown how much we’ll see given that its creator Michel Ancel isn’t at E3 2018.

Comments

Ubisoft E3 2018 Event: How to Watch and What to Expect
