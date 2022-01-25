Twitter suspended a bot account that tried to spoil the daily secret word for Wordle. The automated Twitter bot named “The Wordlinator” was commenting on Wordle Twitter posts with rude messages, including the following day's Wordle word. Wordle is a trending online game that challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries. It makes only one round available to play for all users every 24 hours. Players can notify others on social media how many attempts it took to correctly guess a word by sharing a score card, without actually revealing the correct word.

Twitter has banned a user named The Wordlinator (@wordlinator) who purposefully commented on Wordle-related Twitter posts with spoilers for the next day's game. The account is no longer available now. The page says it was suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

According to a report by GameSpot, the account appeared shortly after software engineer Robert Reichel posted that he had reverse-engineered Wordle to know the daily answers. On January 9, Robert Reichel noted on his blog that he had reverse-engineered the game to predict the next day's word before it goes live. As per the blog, Wordle uses a client-side date-based algorithm to determine which word to use from a static wordlist. In the blog post, he explains the encryption of the game's source code to Wordle's daily answers.

Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle, Wordle asks players to discover a five-letter word within six tries with the help of some color-coded hints. Wordle is only available to play via a dedicated website can be played from any computer or mobile device. The game allows users to share results with others without giving away the solution.