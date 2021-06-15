Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon

Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon

Registrations have gone live on the official Transformers: Heavy Metal site.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2021 12:38 IST
Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon

Niantic has partnered with Hasbro to launch Transformers: Heavy Metal

Highlights
  • Transformers: Heavy Metal global launch scheduled for later this year
  • Transformers beta version will launch in specific regions soon
  • Very Very Spaceship has helped with the development of the game

Niantic and Hasbro have partnered to announce a new game called Transformers: Heavy Metal. This real-world mobile AR game looks to satiate all Transformers fans, letting them team up with the likes of Bumblebee and the Autobots to save the world from Decepticons. The Transformers franchise was a big deal in the mid-80s and the robots are remembered even today. Niantic has been working with Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship as the development studio. The game maker is responsible for big-league titles like Pokemon Go and Ingress.

Executive Producer of Niantic, Phil Hong announced the new Transformers: Heavy Metal mobile game in a blog post, saying the game will enter soft launch in select countries soon, and global launch is planned for later this year. The company is taking registrations of interest for the game on the Transformers: Heavy Metal official site, and this will enable users to get notified when the beta app will launch in their region. Niantic has offered no real timeline for the beta launch and hasn't detailed which countries will likely get it first.

“Transformers is the perfect franchise for AR. Battling and interacting with giant robots in the real world is an amazing experience,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic in a statement. “We want to live up to the high expectations of Transformers fans around the world and bring them a game unlike anything they've played before.”

The Verge has shared screenshots of what the Transformers: Heavy Metal game will look like on your phone. Players will join the Guardian Network – a group of humans – that have teamed up with autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to battle against Decepticons. ‘As a Guardian, players will uncover hidden regions across Earth to find resources and battle Decepticons in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends,' Niantic is cited to say.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Niantic, Phil Hong, Transformers, Transformers Heavy Metal
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now

Related Stories

Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  2. Beats Studio Buds With ANC, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Brings Back Green Colour Notifications for Beta Users
  8. Facebook, Instagram Face Court Notice Over Content Related to Hindu Deities
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  10. Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  2. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  3. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  4. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  5. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  6. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
  7. Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 12 Percent in 2021, 5G Phones to Overtake 4G Counterparts by 2022: Canalys
  9. Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities
  10. Realme GT 5G Launch Today, Realme Book and Pad Anticipated: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com