Titanfall Battle Royale Game Apex Legends Set to Launch Today

Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order developer Respawn is working on a battle royale game called Apex Legends. Respawn boss Vince Zampella confirmed Apex Legends' existence after numerous leaks over the weekend that suggested Apex Legends is due for release shortly on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Aside from being a battle royale title, it will also support upto 60 players and uses Valve's Source Engine, much like past Respawn games like Titanfall and Titanfall 2. The game is free-to-play and despite being set in the Titanfall universe, it won't feature any of the giant robots or titans as they're known from the Titanfall games.

"So, if you like Respawn, our games or even me, you should tune in tomorrow [Monday, February 4]," a tweet from Zampella reads. "Our stream starts at 8am PT [9:30pm IST]and we'll tell you everything about Apex Legends. Everything."

While Apex Legends won't let players use titans, they will have access to hero abilities not too dissimilar to Overwatch and can participate either solo or in groups of three.

This is the second Respawn game expected this year, the first being Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Details of the latter were leaked in December 2018 by a Redditor attending a Disney-hosted Star Wars marketing presentation

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will be out in November and takes place five years after the Revenge of the Sith which ties in to what we already know, that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's events are set between Episodes III and IV. Its protagonist is Cal, a palawan who survived Order 66. His mentor is a woman named Ceres. Furthermore, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order may also involve the Ninth Sister and/or Night Sisters though by the Redditor's own admission, they could not remember exact details.

The source also posted details regarding Star Wars Episode IX and The Mandalorian. These were independently verified by Star Wars leaks and news site MakingStarWars, which has a solid track record. This suggests that the information regarding Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order could be accurate.

