The Witcher: Monster Slayer augmented reality (AR) mobile game has opened up registration for Android users. Developers Spokko Games, a part of CD Projekt, said the game will hit Android devices through an early access soft launch later this year. CD Projekt announced in August 2020 that they are developing an Android and iOS version of their hit Witcher game. However, the soft launch for the game is only happening for the Android platform for now. The Witcher: Monster Slayer will have similar gameplay to Pokemon Go.

The trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer doesn't really say much about the gameplay but it borrows a lot of elements from the eponymous game series it is based on. CD Projekt's mobile development team Spokko has announced that the game will be free-to-play for all mobile users. There has been no information on whether it will have in-app purchases or will feature advertising as a source of revenue for the game. Since the developers are only releasing an early access version, the game can be expected to change quite a bit once the final version is released later on. Also, there is no information on when the final version will be released.

This summer, your hunt begins in The Witcher: Monster Slayer!



We're opening up registration for an early-access soft launch phase of the game on the Google Play Store.



Right now, Android users can register for the early access opportunity here: https://t.co/03mkIQu5TE pic.twitter.com/i1hCgLB3J1 — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) April 22, 2021

To register yourself for The Witcher: Monster Slayer, head over to the game's official website. The game's official description reads: “Foul creatures roam the vast lands of the Continent — and it falls to those known as witchers to hunt them down. Set long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. See the world around you transformed into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher, and explore once-familiar locations now infested with dangerous beasts as you start on the path as a professional monster slayer.”

Spokko had released the trailer for the Witcher mobile game in August 2020. In the trailer, a player is shown exploring a forest and comes across a spirit known as Leshen in the Witcher Universe. Users play as a Witcher and the game uses real-life location tracking and AR technology to show players the location of monsters they can fight, similar to what users experienced while playing Pokemon Go. Users can interact with non-player characters (NPC) to accept quests, investigate monster attacks for clues, gather materials for crafting, among others.