Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre Registrations Live on Google Play

The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced in August 2020 with a gameplay trailer showing off the mechanics of the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 July 2021 12:51 IST
The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be free-to-play

Highlights
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer is up for pre-registration on Google Play
  • The game has similar mechanics to Pokemon Go
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer has been developed by Spokko

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will arrive on Android and iOS on July 21 globally. The free-to-play augmented reality (AR) role playing game (RPG) has been developed and published by Spokko, which was acquired by CD Projekt Capital Group back in 2018. The upcoming mobile game is available for pre-registration on Google Play store and those who pre-register will get an in-game reward as part of their inventory. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is set in the Witcher universe, based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski and the games developed by CD Projekt.

In a post last week, the Polish developer announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer will release on July 21. The mechanics of the game are similar to Pokemon Go but with creatures and characters from the Witcher universe. Players will play as new 'witchers' and experience location-based gameplay wherein they will fight a variety of monsters by physically exploring the world around them. It is set long before the The Witcher game series.

“In Monster Slayer, players will see the world around them transformed into the dark-fantasy realm known from The Witcher universe. As a freshly trained witcher themselves, they will engage with location-based gameplay and advanced augmented reality features to track down and hunt bloodthirsty monsters lurking nearby,” the post by CD Projekt reads.

Spokko has also made The Witcher: Monster Slayer available for pre-registration for Android users via Google Play store. Those who pre-register will get a weapon called the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword which will be added to their inventory when they get to play the game on July 21. This sword gives players 10 percent more Experience Points in game for killing monsters. The game had gone up for registrations for early access back in April.

To recall, The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced in August last year along with a gameplay video showing off the variety of monster in the game, quests, and more. It will show a map of the region around the player and track their movements generating quests or monster interactions throughout the region, similar to Pokemon Go.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher Monster Slayer, Pokemon Go, CD Projekt, Spokko
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements

Related Stories

The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
  3. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Save Titanfall, Respawn Says It’s Now Fixed
  8. Watch Mark Zuckerberg Celebrate July 4 Wakeboarding With the US Flag
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  10. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected
  2. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play
  3. Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
  5. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  8. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4 Holding the US National Flag Aloft in This Wakeboarding Video
  10. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com