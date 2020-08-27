Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR Mobile Game Announced, Will Have Pokemon Go Like Gameplay

The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR Mobile Game Announced, Will Have Pokemon Go Like Gameplay

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is based in the Witcher universe and gamers play as a Witcher hunting monsters in the wild.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2020 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR Mobile Game Announced, Will Have Pokemon Go Like Gameplay

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer will come to iOS and Android
  • Launch dates will be revealed later in the year
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer is based in the Witcher universe

The Witcher: Monster Slayer augmented reality (AR) mobile game has been announced by CD Projekt through a trailer on YouTube. The mobile game has been developed by CD Projekt's Spokko, the team that looks after mobile games. The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be free to play and brings Pokemon Go like gameplay where the players will have to explore the real world to come across, battle, and defeat monsters. The trailer shows a glimpse of how the game works and looks like.

The official announcement trailer that was posted by the game's YouTube channel shows a player exploring a forest where he comes across a forest spirit known as a ‘Leshen' in the Witcher universe. The gameplay mechanics have not been revealed yet but it seems similar to Pokemon Go. You play as a Witcher and the game uses real world location tracking and AR technology to show players locations of monsters they can fight.

According to CD Projekt, time of day and real-life weather conditions impact some aspects of The Witcher: Monster Slayer. “Preparation is key in order to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat,” the studio explains.

The screenshots posted on the official website show first person combat, the trophies of defeated monsters (just like Geralt in The Witcher game series), an in-game map based on the local area, and side characters that will presumably act like shops where players can buy potions and other items to assist them on their quest.

The story for The Witcher: Monster Slayer is based on the mainline Witcher series and is expected to be more lore-focused than Pokemon Go.

The timing for this announcement seems a bit peculiar as stepping out of the house to explore is not possible given the current scenario. Maybe CD Projekt will wait till the situation has improved to release the game. As of now, it does not have a release date, which will be announced later this year.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Witcher, The Witcher Monster Slayer, The Witcher Monster Slayer game, Pokemon Go, CD Projekt, Spokko
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Tipped Once Again, This Time by Alleged Google Play Console Listing
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth to Now Lead Europe Operations as Well

Related Stories

The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR Mobile Game Announced, Will Have Pokemon Go Like Gameplay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon
  4. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  5. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  8. Poco X3 Specifications, Renders, and September 8 Launch Date Leaked
  9. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens in Los Angeles as the Company Builds Offline Presence
  2. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth to Now Lead Europe Operations as Well
  3. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR Mobile Game Announced, Will Have Pokemon Go Like Gameplay
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Tipped Once Again, This Time by Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  5. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits After Three Months, Just as Firm Challenges US Ban
  6. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  7. Google Photos Spotted Testing a Cleaner Interface for Its Editor
  8. Mi 10T Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Tipped to Come With 108-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Poco X3 Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Tipped September 8 Launch Date
  10. Microsoft Windows 10 Version 1803 End of Service Date Extended to May 11 Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com