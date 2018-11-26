NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Nintendo Switch Release Teased

, 26 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Nintendo Switch Release Teased

Highlights

  • Eiji Aonuma is the Zelda series producer
  • He made an appearance during a Zelda concert in Osaka over the weekend
  • He hinted at a possible Switch release for Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword might see a Nintendo Switch release. Series producer Eiji Aonuma appeared at The Legend fo Zelda: Concert 2018 in Osaka over the weekend, taking to the stage to hint at a possible re-release of the Nintendo Wii game on the Nintendo Switch. According to fans who attended the event and posted on social media, it appears that Aonuma said: "We know what you are thinking, Skyward Sword on Switch, right?"

Aside from getting the crowd to clap and cheer, it probably suggests we could see The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch soon. With Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask hitting the Nintendo 3DS and Wind Waker along with Twilight Princess landing on the Wii U, Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch seems like the logical next step.

That said, it would've been better if Nintendo brought Wind Waker and Twilight Princess to the Nintendo Switch given how poorly the Wii U sold, the larger audience on Nintendo Switch could give these titles a new lease on life.

Skyward Sword originally released on the Nintendo Wii after being in development for over five years. Due to issues with the Wii Motion Plus peripheral that it would use, the game was almost scrapped in development. It was the first Zelda game to use live orchestra for a majority of its tracks and released to almost universal acclaim, though some of the criticisms against it did influence the development of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, Skyward Sword, Nintendo Switch, Eiji Aonuma
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
First Gene-Edited Human Babies Claimed in China
Pricee
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Nintendo Switch Release Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India With Offers on 6T
  2. Cyber Monday Deals: Our Top Picks From the Best Cyber Monday 2018 Sales
  3. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Teased Ahead of December 5 Unveiling
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  6. Vivo Y95 With Waterdrop-Style Notch, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  7. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  8. Oppo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Benchmark Scores
  10. WhatsApp Group Calling Improvements Spotted in iOS Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.