  The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey to Get Free VR Updates This Month

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey to Get Free VR Updates This Month

08 April 2019
Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey will soon launch in VR

Highlights

Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey to get VR support

The free updates will be available on Nintendo Switch on April 25

You need to buy Nintendo Labo VR kit separately to play the games in VR

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey will soon be available in virtual reality (VR). Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR, the virtual reality kit for Nintendo Switch, will get support for these games starting April 25. The Labo Toy-Con 04: VR starts shipping on April 12 in the US and has been priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500). According to Nintendo, both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey will get a free update to add VR support on April 25. You can check out the trailer embedded below to see what to expect from the two games in VR.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the most popular and highly rated games for the Nintendo Switch. By releasing free VR updates for these two games, Nintendo has ensured that it's given the best possible reason for people to buy a Toy-Con 04: VR kit in case they're interested in playing Switch games on VR.

You can read our reviews of Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, in case you haven't done so already, to see what the hype is all about. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Review) is also Nintendo Labo compatible.

The Nintendo Labo series of accessories is as much about assembling the various toy kits as it is about playing video games. The kit comes with instructions on how to assemble and you can start playing once the assembly is done. You will need to purchase the Nintendo Switch separately, along with any VR-compatible games you need. Nintendo had been rumoured to make a VR-related announcement earlier this year and it's clear that the rumour was close to the truth.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

        Further reading: Nintendo Labo, Nintendo Labo Toy Con 04 VR, Nintendo Labo Toy Con VR, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch
        The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey to Get Free VR Updates This Month
