The Last of Us Part II Release Date Reportedly Leaked by Peruvian Retailer

The Last of Us Part II release date may have been leaked by Lawgamers, a Peruvian retailer. According to promotional material from Lawgamers, The Last of Us Part II is slated for an October 2019 release date. This would make sense when you consider that Sony doesn't have much else in way of exclusives out this year with only open-world zombie game Days Gone having a concrete release date. And with Sony skipping E3 in favour of its own events, it possibly wants to prep for a sustained marketing campaign for its upcoming PS4 exclusives such as The Last of Us Part II.

Keep in mind that neither developer Naughty Dog nor publisher Sony has confirmed or denied a release date for the game just yet. An October release window, while plausible also puts The Last of Us Part II up against the likes of Call of Duty, Pokemon, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and whatever else companies have planned for what traditionally is the busiest season of the year.

That said, the source that reported this first, The Loot Gaming, believes it to be correct.

"Given that Sony has just recently had a private press conference where details were revealed about upcoming titles (including confirmation they'd release in the fiscal year 2020) then I do genuinely believe we'll see The Last of Us Part II in October," claims The Loot Gaming's Adam Llewellyn.

Previously Llewellyn stated that Sony would add Nintendo Switch and Xbox One crossplay, PSN name changes, and PS Now downloads. All of which have been implemented in one form or another.

"Sony is listening. An internal report has indicated that by the end of this fiscal year, April 2019, console crossplay will come to PS4. There are two reasons behind it. One is that console sales are going to decline; despite PS4's continuing success, we are nearing the end of the generation. Crossplay is expected to be the norm going forward. By activating it now, Sony has nothing to lose. The PS4 software line up will continue to introduce new buyers to the ecosystem and crossplay will be used as a mechanism to keep them rather than as a reason for people to leave," wrote Llewellyn at the time.

As for The Last of Us Part II, it almost didn't go into development. According to Neil Druckmann, Creative Director at Naughty Dog, the studio almost gave up on making a sequel to the 2013 classic. Reason being, it was felt that the initial attempts at story weren't "special" enough.

"Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, that wasn't the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie," he wrote on the official PlayStation blog. "After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.