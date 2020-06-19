Technology News
The Last of Us: Part II Launches on PlayStation 4 With a 77GB Download

The Last of Us: Part II takes place five years after the first part with continues the story in the post-apocalyptic America.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 June 2020 17:49 IST
The Last of Us: Part II can be purchased from the PlayStation store

Highlights
  • The Last of Us: Part II finally released for PS4
  • It is a sequel to the 2013 game The Last of Us
  • The game is 77.5GB in size

The Last of Us: Part II has launched exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It is a sequel to ‘The Last of Us' from 2013 that came out for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and the PlayStation 4 in 2014. Developed by Naughty Dog, the just released sequel retails for Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition and Rs. 4,799 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. and the latter comes with some bonus content when downloading from the PlayStation Store.

Set in a post-apocalyptic USA, The Last of Us: Part II (Review) follows now grown up Ellie as she sets on a new adventure. The third person game focuses on stealth and survival with an emotional story line. The Last of Us: Part II takes place five years after the first part and the survivors of the pandemic that swept over the nation have now adjusted and settled in the current scenario. The game is a single player only adventure with no multiplayer component unlike the first part.

The Last of Us: Part II Review

The Last of Us: Part II is 77.5GB in size and the Standard Edition gets you an avatar icon, while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a digital soundtrack, digital Dark Horse mini art book, six PSN avatars for PS4, and a PS4 dynamic theme.

The original game won a number of awards including Outstanding Innovation in Gaming at the DICE Awards, Best Third Person Shooter from GameTrailers, and was called the Best PlayStation Game my multiple gaming publications. So, naturally, the hype and expectations from The Last of Us: Part II are quite high.

The development for the game began in 2014 and was first announced in December 2016. It was originally planned for a release on February 21, but got delayed to May 29. However, in April, Sony announced that the game will be released on June 19.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

