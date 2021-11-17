Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More

The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More

The Game Awards 2022's winners would be announced on December 10 between 5:30am and 9:30am IST.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 November 2021 18:43 IST
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2022 has six games nominated for the Game of the Year award

Highlights
  • The Game Awards 2022 will be held at the Microsoft Theatre
  • This year has 107 different games, individual, teams, events nominated
  • The Game Awards 2022 has gender-neutral nominees for Best Performance

The Game Awards 2022's nominees were announced on Monday. The nomination for the Game of the Year award is led by Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2. This year's nominations include 107 different games, individuals, teams, and events from multiple genres and platforms. The Game Awards event is scheduled to be held on December 9. The organisers have also announced that the Best Performance category is gender-neutral and nominees include a diverse group of actors from the entertainment industry.

As mentioned, the announcement for the nominees for the 2022 edition of The Game Awards include 107 different titles, individuals, teams, and events from different genres and platforms. The winners will be announced on December 9 (December 10 in India from 5:30am to 9:30am IST) from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of all the nominations for the Game Awards.

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Best Action

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnar~CHECK~k (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2022
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Mid-November Update to Fix Fingerprint Scanning Issues

Related Stories

The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  2. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  4. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  5. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  6. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  7. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  8. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  9. Vivo V23e 5G to Launch on November 23, 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  10. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Launches Top 10 Website to Rank Shows, Movies by Hours Viewed
  2. Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction NFT Launch Hits Roadblock After Miramax Files Suit
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Mid-November Update to Fix Fingerprint Scanning Issues
  4. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More
  5. Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. PUBG: New State to Release New Hotfix Update This Week to Fix Lag Issues
  7. Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers
  8. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  9. Twitter CFO Ned Segal Believes It Does Not 'Make Sense Right Now' to Invest in Bitcoin
  10. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Get a Black Colour Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com