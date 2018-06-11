Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Elder Scrolls Blades Announced for iOS and Android at E3 2018

 
, 11 June 2018
Highlights

  • The Elder Scrolls Blades is out later this year
  • Bethesda eventually wants to bring it to all platforms
  • It could very well be the company's first cross-platform game

At Bethesda's E3 2018 event, star developer Todd Howard unveiled The Elder Scrolls Blades. It's a portable Elder Scrolls experience for iOS and Android that's out in the Fall of this year. The game has you in the role of an elite agent known as a Blade of the Emperor. The game features rogue like elements with dungeon runs and a hub section that lets you take on quests and rebuild your town that's fallen into ruin. There is a multiplayer component to the game as well. The Elder Scrolls Blades can be played in portrait mode on mobile devices. Eventually, Bethesda wants to bring the game to every device possible. This includes VR, consoles, and PCs as well. In fact, it could be Bethesda's first cross-platform, cross-play game. The Elder Scrolls Blades is free, though we won't be surprised if it has micro-transactions in some form.

This isn't Bethesda's first stab of trying to bring the Elder Scrolls series to mobile platforms. After all, it did bring Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch and prior to that its very first attempt at handheld gaming was an Elder Scrolls PSP game called The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion which was canceled midway in development.

Although The Elder Scrolls Blades is out this Fall, you can register for the game on the official website, playblades.com. While the likes of The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 76 were definitely the cynosure of all eyes, The Elder Scrolls Blades could very well be the future of the franchise.

Further reading: The Elder Scrolls Blades, E3 2018, BE3, E3, Elder Scrolls iOS, Elder Scrolls Android
