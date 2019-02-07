Technology News

The Division 2 Xbox One S, X Bundles Announced

, 07 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Division 2 Xbox One S, X Bundles Announced

Microsoft has announced an Xbox bundle featuring The Division 2 in the US. You can now pre-order the 1TB Xbox One S Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,300) or the 1TB Xbox One X Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 35,400). Both these bundles will arrive in stores in the US on March 15, 2019, which is also The Division 2 release date. Both game bundles feature a 1TB Xbox One console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, one-month trials for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscription services, and a download code for Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

These bundles are listed on the Microsoft US website. The chances of The Division 2 Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles making it to India are pretty high if you go by recent examples of Ubisoft games being available as part of Xbox One bundles.

The Xbox One Assassin's Creed Origins Bundle had launched in India, which means that the publisher Ubisoft is quite likely to push for The Division 2 bundle to release in the country as well. A bundle featuring the Xbox One, Rainbow Six Siege, and Assassin's Creed Origins is available on Flipkart even now.

The Division 2 is Ubisoft's shared world shooter for Xbox One, Windows, and PS4. Ahead of its March 15 release date, The Division 2 beta is scheduled to release soon. Here's everything you need to know about The Division 2 beta, which includes system requirements, release date, and download sizes.

It's worth nothing that The Division 2 for PC will not be on Steam as the game is an Epic Games Store exclusive. In our early impressions of The Division 2, we had called the game a sharper, cleaner version of the first game that's definitely worth checking out.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, The Division 2, Microsoft, Ubisoft
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
Apple Stores Have Lost Their Lustre, Critics Say
Pricee
The Division 2 Xbox One S, X Bundles Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  2. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  3. Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Slashed Again
  5. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  8. Moto G7 Series Expected to Launch Today: What You Need to Know
  9. The Motorola Razr 2019 May End Up Looking Like This
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.