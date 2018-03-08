Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Division 2 Announced, Xbox One X Enhancements Coming to The Division

 
08 March 2018
The Division 2 Announced, Xbox One X Enhancements Coming to The Division

  • The Division 2 is a sequel to 2016's The Division
  • It is an open, shared world shooter from Ubisoft
  • Crests in The Division will carry over to rewards in The Division 2

A sequel to Ubisoft's always-online shared world shooter The Division is in the works. The Division 2 is being developed by Massive Entertainment, creators of the first game. It will be supported by a host of Ubisoft studios. Namely Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The game will use an updated version of the Snowdrop engine that powered the first game. More information will be revealed at E3 2018. Like The Division, The Division 2 will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The news comes via a German press release for the game that was made public ahead of Ubisoft's official announcement later today. It goes on to state that Xbox One X enhancements are coming for the first game as well as two new global events as well as legendary difficulty missions. What's more is, Massive Entertainment has stated that the first game will get Crests. These missions let players unlock rewards in The Division 2 when it launches.

 

We found The Division to be a solid, entertaining experience at launch. With a slew of updates over the years it's only gotten better. Though we do feel that this announcement is a little premature when you consider that the first game released in March 2016, just two years ago.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Ubisoft has in store for us at E3 2018. Hopefully a better single-player experience and improved social features are present in The Division 2.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

