The Division 2 PS4 Download Size Is 90GB Even If You Buy It on Disc: Report

The Division 2 release date is March 12 if you bought the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game. Those who purchased The Division 2's regular version would be able to play it from March 15. And in the run up to this, the game has been available for preload and a day one patch has been rolled out too. If you plan on buying The Division 2 for PS4 on disc, be prepared to download 90GB. According to a support page for the game spotted by Game Informer, expect your data cap to take a hit.

"If you purchased a physical copy of the game, begin installing from the disc. Provided you are online, your console will simultaneously download Title Update 1 while you install it," the page reads (via Game Informer). "Expect a 88-92GB download, depending on your region and preferred language. Whether installed from a disc or downloaded digitally, the final HDD install size will be between 88-92GB."

Xbox One and Windows PC users will have to download around 50GB. Granted it's almost half but nowhere to what it should be. While Ubisoft is yet to offer any explanation for a colossal download size, its own support pages are inconsistent with another claiming a 48 to 52GB download.

It's a disturbing state of affairs when you consider that most prefer buying games on disc to sidestep heavy downloads to begin with. Evidently Ubisoft thinks The Division 2 is good enough for users to sacrifice a healthy portion of their data cap to download the game even if they've bought it on disc.

This is an inconsiderate move that serves to only further the demise of physical boxed product in favour of digital-only releases that give publishers a greater level of control and revenue while keeping prices high for users. Even more so when you consider the hidden cost of downloading such huge updates to begin with.

