The Division 2 Promises Raids, Three Free Content Updates

 
, 12 June 2018
Highlights

  • The Division 2 will get raids with up to eight-player multiplayer
  • The game will be released on March 15, 2019
  • It will get three free DLC updates in the first year

Ubisoft’s E3 2018 press conference had a big chunk dedicated to third-person shooter The Division 2. Julian Gerighty, the creative director of The Division 2, came on stage to tell us more about The Division 2. He said the plot of The Division 2 is based on a strain of small pox virus infecting populations across the world. The Division 2 is the story of the squad in whose survival lies the seed of society’s rebirth, as the virus threatens to wipe out the world. Most of the action takes place in Washington DC, which is now a fortress that’s about to fall and an evil corporation threatens to unleash civil war in the city.

The cinematic trailer shows an idyllic part of town at first where a little girl is painting. Soon, however, we get to see the dark side of the city, where a man is injured and holding on desperately to a bottle of water. A couple of armed people take it from him and kill him, as a woman and her child are hiding from them in a cafe. The camera then zooms away from the town to show an execution area where people who are seemingly innocent. The armed terrorists controlling Washington DC must be taken down, and the trailer ends with a message on paper that reads “Help” being picked up by one of the protagonists or members of The Division. This game appears to feature a compelling story-based campaign, something that will please fans as the first game’s story fizzled out towards the end.

Once you reach the end of the main campaign, you must pick a progression path for specialisation in the game. You will unlock exclusive play styles based on your progression. In a new game mode, The Division 2 will get eight-player raids for those who love multiplayer. This is a big deal as it allows for better social play.

Gerighty said in the first year The Division 2 will get three DLCs, each one will bring new stories, areas, and activities. These three DLCs will be free for everyone, he said. However, DLCs in year 2 may not be free — there was no announcement regarding that.

We then got to see another trailer showing battles between the terrorists and members of The Division 2. The second trailer ended with a mention of a release date — March 15, 2019.

 

Comments

Further reading: The Division 2, E3 2018, Ubisoft
