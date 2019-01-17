The Division 2 Private Beta Date Revealed, New Trailer Out

The Division 2 private beta will take place between February 7 and 10, Ubisoft has announced. The private beta is exclusive to those who have pre-ordered the game. If you pre-ordered the standard, ultimate, or gold editions on Xbox One, PS4, or on PC (on Epic Games Store), you are eligible for an invite to The Division 2 private beta. For those who did not pre-order The Division 2, Ubisoft has set up a page where you can sign up and have a chance at trying out The Division 2 private beta.

Ubisoft announced The Division 2 private beta via a new story trailer which shows us more of the setting for the game. The Division 2 is set in Washington DC, as opposed to New York where The Division was set. In The Division 2, which is a sharper, cleaner version of the first game, a deadly virus has led to the spread of an epidemic across the world.

Washington DC has found a bunch of gritty survivors who have barricaded the city in a bid to keep the epidemic at bay. According to the trailer, they have been successful so far but danger lurks outside city limits. There are three factions of enemies that you will face in The Division 2 — Outcasts, True Sons, and Hyenas. Each group has strong leadership and uses devious tactics to overcome your band of survivors and strip the city of its resources. You can watch The Division 2 trailer below to find out more.

The Division 2 releases on PC (via Epic Games Store and Uplay), PS4, and Xbox One on March 15.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.