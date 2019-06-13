Technology News
The Division 2 Free Weekend Announced, Full Game Available at Over 50 Percent Off

The biggest discount is available on PC.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 13:54 IST
Highlights
  • Free weekend starts from Thursday, June 13
  • The Division 2 available at 56 percent off on PC
  • Sequel did not sell well on release, as Ubisoft expected

Ubisoft has announced the first free-to-play extended weekend — Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16 — for its online action role-playing game Tom Clancy's The Division 2, which will give new players access to the full game for free for those four days on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And those who choose to buy the game during the free weekend can also make use of Ubisoft's E3 2019 discount on The Division 2, which provides a discount of over 50 percent, depending on the digital edition and platform. And you'll naturally get to keep all of your saved in-game progression once you move over from free to paid.

The free trial for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is now live across platforms. As for those interested in picking up the full game in India, the cheapest variant of The Division 2 is the Epic Games PC variant of the Standard Edition, coming in at $18.13 (about Rs. 1,260) — a discount of 56 percent — thanks to the combination of Ubisoft and Epic's E3 2019 promotions. It's followed by the Standard Edition on Xbox One at Rs. 2,600 (35 percent off), and the Standard Edition on PS4 at Rs. 2,749 (31 percent off).

Epic Games continues to be the most affordable option beyond that too for PC gamers, with The Division 2 – Gold Edition priced at $36.89 (about Rs. 2,560), a discount of 47 percent, and The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition at $46.27 (about Rs. 3,200), a discount of 45 percent. On console, it's the PS4 versions of The Division 2 that are currently cheaper, with the Gold Edition at Rs. 3,799 (41 percent off) and the Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,799 (40 percent off), versus Rs. 4,225 and Rs. 5,265 (both 35 percent off) on the Xbox One, respectively.

A subset of The Division 2 fans is unhappy that Ubisoft has decided to drop the price of the game by so much — by over half, in some cases — just a little under three months after release in March. For Ubisoft, it's quite likely a way to boost sales considering the sequel failed to outsell the original despite largely receiving better reviews.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: The Division, The Division 2, Ubisoft, Epic Games Store, PS4, Xbox One, E3, E3 2019
