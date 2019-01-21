The PC physical editions of The Division 2 and Far Cry New Dawn appear to be coming to India. According to listings on specialist game retailer Games The Shop, these two upcoming Ubisoft games will have PC releases on DVD for the country. This is a welcome turn of events following the publisher halting sale of physical editions of PC games after Watch Dogs 2. Far Cry New Dawn PC has a February 15 release date while The Division 2 PC has a March 15 release date. Like all recent Ubisoft PC games, expect the PC physical editions of Far Cry New Dawn and The Division 2 to work with the company's Uplay platform.

We wonder why Ubisoft would have a change of heart, bringing PC physical releases back to a country where it previously felt no need. This is, as we've been given to understand, was a part of Ubisoft's international strategy and not restricted to India as EA's move to eradicate discs for the nation a couple of years ago. Not that we're complaining. More choices for consumers to buy games is always better rather than being restricted to handful of digital-only platforms like Steam, Uplay, or the Epic Games Store.

It also begs the question: would future Ubisoft PC games be available on disc in India too? Gadgets 360 has reached out to Ubisoft for comment and will update this story if we hear from the publisher.

The Far Cry New Dawn PC DVD price is Rs. 2,499 while The Division 2 PC DVD price is Rs. 3,499. Not too bad when you consider that Far Cry New Dawn is Rs. 2,249 on Steam. Though the Epic Games Store pricing for The Division 2 is a fair bit cheaper at $42 (around Rs. 2,960).

Previously Ubisoft revealed that The Division 2 private beta will take place between February 7 and 10. The private beta is exclusive to those who have pre-ordered the game. If you pre-ordered the standard, ultimate, or gold editions on Xbox One, PS4, or on PC (on Epic Games Store), you are eligible for an invite to The Division 2 private beta. For those who did not pre-order The Division 2, Ubisoft has set up a page where you can sign up and have a chance at trying out The Division 2 private beta.

Ubisoft announced The Division 2 private beta via a new story trailer which shows us more of the setting for the game. The Division 2 is set in Washington DC, as opposed to New York where The Division was set. In The Division 2, which is a sharper, cleaner version of the first game, a deadly virus has led to the spread of an epidemic across the world.

The PC requirements for both games are as follows.

Far Cry New Dawn PC system requirements

Far Cry New Dawn minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better

Resolution: 720p

Video preset: Low

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn recommended requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better

Resolution: 1080p

Video preset: High

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 30fps requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better

Resolution: 2160p

Video preset: High

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 60fps requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better

Resolution: 2160p

Video preset: Ultra

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

The Division 2 PC system requirements

The Division 2 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD FX-6350 | Intel Core I5-2500K

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 670

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 recommended requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X | Intel Core I7-4790

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD RX 480 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 1440p 60fps requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | Intel Core I7-6700K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX Vega 56 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 4K 60fps requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | Intel Core I9-7900X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon VII | Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 TI

VRAM: 11GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

