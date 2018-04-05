The Division 2 Could Have a Fortnite-Like Battle Royale Mode

While Ubisoft has said we'd see more of the recently announced The Division 2 at E3 2018, it appears that the shared world shooter may have a battle royal mode akin to current industry darling Fortnite. The game is being developed by Massive Entertainment, makers of the previous entry in the series. Details are sparse at the moment, but with the studio working on The Division 2, supporting The Division, and also developing a game based on James Cameron's Avatar 2, it's quite possible that The Division 2 may be the first title to capitalise on the battle royale hype.

According to a report from Gamereactor citing sources within the studio, it's the result of Massive being asked by Ubisoft to "start looking into the battle royale game type in January of this year" and the studio reported it could "cook up something fun in a pretty short amount of time especially considering The Division itself contains almost all of the ingredients needed to make this kind of shooter."

And while Ubisoft is mum on all things related to The Division 2 until E3, Massive isn't the only studio working on the game. It will be supported by a host of Ubisoft studios. Namely Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The game will use an updated version of the Snowdrop engine that powered the first game.

It makes fiscal sense for Ubisoft to put its own spin on the battle royale genre. Though with revenues for PUBG declining and Fortnite seemingly being the only game in the genre in ascendance, that hasn't stopped others such as ARK: Survival Evolved from mimicking the formula. If there's any big budget, AAA game publisher that can put a unique spin on the battle royale genre that's not Rockstar (rumoured to have something similar in Red Dead Redemption 2) it's definitely Ubisoft. Safe to say, E3 2018 may have more than its fair share of surprises.

