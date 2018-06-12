The Crew 2 Open Beta Announced at E3 2018

Ubisoft announced an open beta for The Crew 2, the open world racing game out later in June, on stage during its E3 2018 keynote in Los Angeles. The beta will be available on all three platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Better yet, you can start pre-load now so you'll be ready in time to play.

The Crew 2 open beta will start on Thursday, June 21 at 1am PST (that's 1:30pm IST) and end on Monday, June 25 at the same time. Pre-load is available starting now; the beta comes in at 30GB of free space.

Since this is an open beta, all you need to do is fire up the store for your platform of choice – PS or Xbox Store, and Steam or UPlay on PC – and look for The Crew 2 open beta. The only requisites are a Ubisoft account, and an always-online Internet connection.

As for the content that you get access to, The Crew 2 open beta will allow you to explore the entire open world, in addition to discovering eight racing disciplines, including street racing, powerboat, rally raid, aerobatics, drift, motocross, touring car, and jetsprint.

Ubisoft is also offering players in the US the chance to win a prize for those who participate in the open beta: if you reach at least fame level 2, you can be enrolled in a draw for a real-life Harley Davidson Iron 883.

For everyone else, if you decide to buy The Crew 2, all your progress will be carried over to the full version of the game. The Crew 2 is out June 29.

