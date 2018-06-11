Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Releases June 26, ‘100 percent Free’

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Releases June 26, ‘100 percent Free’

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Releases June 26, ‘100 percent Free’

Highlights

  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is '100 percent free'
  • The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 26
  • It is set in Life Is Strange universe, with a different lead character

Square Enix’s E3 2018 event included several game related announcements, as everyone had been expecting. One of these games was The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. The trailer began with a bunch of children’s artworks showing various senes from the game. Then it moved to a boy who is playing imaginary superhero in his room, which is filled with models of planets.

Captain Spirit is in the Life Is Strange universe, which takes place between the first Life Is Strange game and season 2 of the same game. Life Is Strange season 2 is yet to be released, as Square Enix had released Life Is Strange: Before the Storm — a prequel to Life Is Strange. This means that the Life Is Strange universe is being expanded to include the Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, and you will get to learn more about the world via this game.

The trailer then moves to the Captain Spirit designing a cool costume for himself, with a red cape with the words CS written at the back. He seems to have some kind of a blaster-like superpower but it is not clear whether the character will have magical powers or he is merely dreaming. We will find out once the game releases this month. In the trailer, Captain Spirit then returns to his room. The biggest announcement of this all was the fact that the Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will be completely free and will release on June 26, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Life is strange, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, Square Enix, E3 2018
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Has Improved Combat and Traversal
Moto G6
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Releases June 26, ‘100 percent Free’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  5. Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect
  6. Moto Camera App Updated With Google Lens, Deeper Photos Integration
  7. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
  8. Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Reveals Improved Combat
  9. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date and Download Size Revealed
  10. OnePlus Asphalt Cup Launched With Gameloft in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.