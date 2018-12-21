NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tencent Shares Spike as China Watchdog Flags Video Game Approvals

, 21 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Shares Spike as China Watchdog Flags Video Game Approvals

Tencent Holdings's shares surged on Friday after a local regulatory official said some new video games had been cleared for sale, ending a lengthy freeze in approvals that has spooked players in the world's largest gaming market.

Feng Shixin, a senior official of the ruling Communist Party's Propaganda department, said in a speech at a gaming conference in the southern city of Haikou that a first batch of approvals for games had been completed, according to a transcript of the speech and the organisers of the event.

That helped propel Tencent's shares up by as much as 4.6 percent, putting the gaming-to-social media giant on course for its steepest daily share price jump in over a month.

China stopped approving new titles from March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and leading to myopia as well as addiction among young users.

The freeze on new approvals has pressured gaming-related stocks and clouded the outlook for mobile games, rattling industry leader Tencent and peers like NetEase.

"We hope through new system design and strong implementation we could guide game companies to better present mainstream values, strengthen a cultural sense of duty and mission, and better satisfy the public need for a better life," Feng said.

Earlier this month, state media reported that Chinese regulators had set up an online video games ethics committee, raising hopes the government was preparing to resume an approval process that has been frozen for most of this year.

"This is clearly exciting news for China's gaming industry," a Tencent spokesman said in written comments.

"We're confident that after the publishing licence approval, we will provide more compliant, high-quality cultural works to society and the public."

The gaming freeze in China has dragged down Tencent's shares this year and wiped billions of dollars off its market value. The firm's stock is down more than 20 percent in 2018.

According to a Hainan propaganda department official at the gaming event, a new pilot approval mechanism is set to be rolled out in the tropical province, which would include positive and negative lists, combining artificial intelligence audits and expert censorship.

Some industry insiders, however, said they remained cautious to see what the new mechanism would look like in action.

"While there is no clear legislation on video game regulation, it's up to the regulator to decide what they pass and what they don't. There is still a lot of uncertainty," said an executive at Tencent's game division, asking not to be named.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent
Facebook: Backlash Threatens World's Biggest Platform
Dell Inspiron 5480, Inspiron 5580 Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 36,900
Pricee
Tencent Shares Spike as China Watchdog Flags Video Game Approvals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Confirmed, Availability Set for December 31
  2. Redmi Go Spotted, Said to Be Xiaomi's First Android Go Smartphone
  3. WhatsApp Web Gets Picture-in-Picture Feature for All Users
  4. RGB LEDs Could Let Attackers Take Control of Your PC
  5. Moto G7 Lineup Leaked in Press Renders With 2 Styles of Notches
  6. Amazon Flexes Its Well-Defined Muscle on Its Own Labels
  7. Nothing New Says Government on Order Authorising 10 Agencies to Snoop
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' Mode Spotted in One UI Beta
  9. Samsung Most Attractive Brand in India, Reliance Jio Ranks 4th: TRA Survey
  10. The 8 Biggest WhatsApp Features Introduced in 2018
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.