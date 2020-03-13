Technology News
loading

Tencent Gets Green Light to Publish Two Nintendo Switch Games in China

Tencent started selling the Switch gaming console in mainland China in December with only one game.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 March 2020 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Gets Green Light to Publish Two Nintendo Switch Games in China
Highlights
  • Tencent Holdings was given the green light on Thursday
  • Nintendo Switch games include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Tencent started selling the Switch in mainland China in December

China gave tech giant Tencent Holdings the green light on Thursday to publish Nintendo Switch games Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, taking the number of games licensed for the console in the world's biggest game market to three.

The approval published by China's National Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television on its website comes with game developers looking for ways to boost revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay at home.

Tencent started selling the Switch gaming console in mainland China in December with only one game, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, which was approved by the authorities in October.

Last week, Tencent said it would extend the warranty for Nintendo Switches bought in China via official channels by six months in a bid to boost sales as coronavirus was hitting sales, logistics, promotions and user experience to varying degrees.

China had a decade-long ban on console games until 2014, when consumers could only access products such as Switch and Sony's PlayStation via the gray market. Sony started selling PlayStation 4 consoles in China in 2015 but complained the country's censorship rules were limiting its sales.

Game publishers operating in China need to have a license from content regulators so they can make money from the sale of virtual products in games such as weapons or avatars.

In 2018, a nine-month hiatus on Chinese game licence approvals crippled many industry players and wiped billions of dollars off companies valuations.

China lags other big markets such as Europe and the United States for game consoles.

Tencent, the world's biggest game and social media company，gets most of its game revenue in China from hit mobile games such as Honor of Kings and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Nintendo Switch, China
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Models to Get One UI 2.1 Update: Report
Snapchat Parent Snap Suspends Partner Summit, Asks Employees to Work From Home

Related Stories

Tencent Gets Green Light to Publish Two Nintendo Switch Games in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Realme 6i Launch Date Revealed, Set to Debut With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  8. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  9. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  10. Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 55W Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
  2. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
  3. Brizzly+ Twitter Client Brings the Ability to 'Edit' Tweets
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Production at Scale Without Any Issues, Claims General Manager Lu Weibing
  5. Snapchat Parent Snap Suspends Partner Summit, Asks Employees to Work From Home
  6. Tencent Gets Green Light to Publish Two Nintendo Switch Games in China
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Models to Get One UI 2.1 Update: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21 Specifications Tipped Through Multiple Geekbench Listings
  9. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  10. NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.