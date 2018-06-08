Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tencent and Warner Bros. Back J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games

 
, 08 June 2018
Tencent and Warner Bros. Back J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games

Highlights

  • Bad Robot Games will work with established game developers
  • No projects have been announced yet
  • We could see a new game from the studio at E3

J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot Productions is opening a new game division called Bad Robot Games. It's being backed by Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile megacorp Tencent along with a minority investment from Warner Bros. Interactive. With Bad Robot's artists, writers, and animators, it's being positioned as a firm that will work with developers to work on games for PC, consoles, and mobiles. Prior to this, Bad Robot was working with Epic Games' Chair Entertainment on Spyjinx that's yet to be released.

Tim Keenan, responsible for 2016 Steam game Duskers is Bad Robot Games' creative director while Bad Robot Games division chief is Dave Baronoff. No new game has been announced just yet though we won't be surprised to see something at E3 2018 that begins next week.

"I'm a massive games fan, and increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in," Abrams said of the announcement. "Now we are doubling down on our commitment to the space with a unique co-development approach to game making that allows us to focus on what we do best, and hopefully be a meaningful multiplier to our developer partners."

This isn't the first time Abrams has made a push for a large chunk of the gaming pie. In the past Bad Robot had announced a partnership with Valve to bring Half-Life back as a movie which is yet to materialise as has the aforementioned Spyjinx. In the past the company has dabbled with apps like Action Movie FX.

Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More

