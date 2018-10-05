Telltale Games Reportedly Lays Off All Remaining Staff

Telltale Games may have laid-off the rest of its staff. The Walking Dead developer let go of 225 employees last month with 25 on rolls to complete its contractual obligations. News of the latest lay-offs comes from Telltale's narrative designer Rachel Noel. Telltale Games previously "requested a temporary pause of sales" of the final season of The Walking Dead according to GOG. That makes sense given the game developer shut down and laid off 225 employees last week, cancelling several projects and leaving others unfinished such as The Walking Dead.

While GOG is informing users of what’s happened, there’s no such word on other storefronts, which have either removed the title altogether (PS Store and Nintendo eShop), simply say it’s not currently available (Microsoft Store) or display a download link for the demo instead (Steam).

Before this Telltale announced lay-offs after several employees took to Twitter to state they were no longer a part of the company. This comes as a surprise as Telltale was actively courting the press for its upcoming line up of games.

"It's been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course," said Telltale CEO Pete Hawley in a prepared statement. "Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry."

