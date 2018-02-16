MTV India has been blocking Tekken 7 videos on YouTube. Multiple Tekken 7 content creators the world over have had their Tekken 7 videos removed following an overreaching copyright claim by MTV India.

“Looks like MTV India is blocking Tekken videos and streams on YouTube. What's up with this @MTVIndia @TeamYouTube?” tweeted Zoran Mircevic a Tekken 7 player and writer for fighting game-focussed site AvoidingThePuddle.

This comes weeks after the TV channel broadcasted UCypher - a reality show that features Tekken 7 as one of its games alongside Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Real Cricket, and Dota 2. Aside from being aired on MTV India, episodes of UCypher are also on YouTube. It appears to be yet another overreach of copyright claims that have become par for the course on YouTube over the past few years, though reports have suggested it has been resolved.

Despite repeated attempts to reach MTV India, it has not responded to Gadgets 360’s request for comment. This story will be updated the moment we hear from the channel.

For what it’s worth, we found Tekken 7 to be worth checking out. Particularly on PC, given its lower price tag. Though keep in mind if you’re the sort looking to play it competitively, most of the fighting game community is on the PS4. Granted there’s the Tekken World Tour Mode that has events for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC but given how Street Fighter V and Killer Instinct have fared - it appears that the console version of fighting games tend to outlast their PC equivalent.

