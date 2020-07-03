Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile

Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile

The teenager reportedly used father's life savings on the battle royale game.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 July 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has seen steady growth in revenue during coronavirus pandemic

Highlights
  • The teenager also spent money for his PUBG Mobile teammates
  • The father thought he was spending time on the phone for online study
  • PUBG has seen steady revenue growth, according to Sensor Tower

PUBG Mobile has remained a popular game during the global pandemic and it further managed to see steady growth in its revenues, according to Sensor Tower analysis. However, the battle royale game from Tencent Games has also received flak from different corners for its "addictive" gameplay that has taken its users to the extremes. A new report on Thursday claimed that a teenager from Punjab spent Rs. 16 lakhs from his parents' accounts to make in-app purchases. It was added that the 17-year-old from Kharar spent his father's life's savings kept for medical expenses.

Citing the teen's parents, a report by Tribune India has claimed that the teenager had access to three bank accounts that he used to upgrade his PUBG Mobile account. The teenager reportedly made in-app purchases for his teammates as well. The report adds that the family came to learn about this from their bank statements.

It is said that the father of the minor is a government employee and has a medical history. The father, who did not wish to be named, told Tribune India that 17-year-old lived with his mother, while he was posted elsewhere. "He used her [mother's] mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding amount debited from the account," the father added.

The report further claims that the parents thought the 17-year-old was excessively using the smartphone "for online study." Following the incident, the teenager is made to work in a repair shop, to avoid spending more time on PUBG Mobile. "I just can't let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying," the father told the daily.

There have been several incidents in the past where violence was reported allegedly due to "PUBG addiction." Gadgets 360 last year spoke to people across Delhi where many indicated that it's unfair to call out the platform for violence-related incidence, though cautioning that a one should regularly check the time spent on the app.

Meanwhile, a report by Sensor Tower has highlighted that PUBG Mobile from Tencent saw over $226 million (roughly Rs. 1,668 crores) user spending in May. The platform has seen a massive global revenue gain in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collections to $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,457 crores).

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile revenue, Tencent Games, PUBG addiction, Punjab
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution

Related Stories

Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  2. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  3. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  4. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  5. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  6. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  8. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
  2. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
  3. World Cricket Championship 3 New Update Brings Career Mode, Dynamic Difficulty, More
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims
  5. Morena Baccarin ‘Hopes’ to Be in Deadpool 3, Talks Post-Coronavirus Life and The Twilight Zone
  6. Bharti Global, UK Government Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
  8. Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars
  9. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  10. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com