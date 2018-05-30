Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Team Sonic Racing Leaked via Walmart Website

 
30 May 2018
Team Sonic Racing Leaked via Walmart Website

Highlights

  • Team Sonic Racing has fully-fledged story mode
  • There are 15 characters to choose from
  • It's been listed for the Switch though other platforms are expected

Walmart has leaked yet another game in Team Sonic Racing. Following Walmart's colossal leak that saw the likes of Rage 2, Just Cause 4, and Gears of War 5 made public prior to an official reveal, Sega's latest entry in its Sonic Racing series landed up on Walmart's website. Spotted by members of popular gaming forum ResetEra, the Switch version has had its box art and screenshots live on the retailer's site. Past entires were across multiple platforms so we won't be surprised to see Team Sonic Racing on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well.

As for the game itself, the site description claims you can "choose from three distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customisation options to suit your racing style". There's a handy list of features as well which are as follows.

Team Sonic Racing features

  • Online multiplayer and local coop modes: 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
  • Team racing: race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
  • Performance and skin customisation: alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
  • Wisps: 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead.
  • Adventure Mode: unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
  • Various characters and classes: 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.

Previously, listings on Walmart Canada's website indicate that the aforementioned titles along with Forza Horizon 5, Dragon Quest 2 for the Xbox One (which is most likely Dragon Quest Builders 2), Lego DC Villains, Rage 2, and already announced fare like Insurgency Sandstorm and The Division 2. This prompted Bethesda to officially announce Rage 2 a week later, implying that other games on that list are probably slated for a reveal soon. Perhaps at E3 2018.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Team Sonic Racing Leaked via Walmart Website
