Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition Announced at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018

 
, 11 June 2018
  • Tales of Vesperia's English release was exclusive to the Xbox 360
  • It's now going to be on the Xbox One
  • It's out this Winter

At the Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 event, the company revealed Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition with a Winter release window. This should come as no surprise considering the English version of the game was exclusive to the Xbox 360 with Microsoft footing localisation costs. What this also means is, we probably won't see the original Tales of Vesperia hitting Xbox One backwards compatibility.

Tales of Vesperia initially released in 2008. It was the tenth instalment in the long-running Bandai Namco Tales series. In total the games have shipped over 16 million copies. Since Tales of Vesperia, we've seen six more Tales games with the last one being Tales of Berseria.

While there's no news if the game would make it to the PS4 or PC, we won't be surprised if it ends up being a timed exclusive to the Xbox One at the very least. After all, the game did make it to the PS3 but was exclusive to Japan alone.

Tales of Vesperia is one of the best role-playing games in the last decade. Seeing it return is welcome as it could see a bigger audience. With most Japanese role-playing games are associated with the PS4 or Nintendo Switch, could this be a turning point for Microsoft this generation and could this open the doors to seeing new Japanese role-playing games for the console? We sure hope so.

Rishi Alwani
