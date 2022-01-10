Technology News
GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal

The deal still needs the approval of Take-Two and Zynga stockholders.

Take-Two said Monday it anticipates $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in annual cost savings

Highlights
  • Take-Two anticipates $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in cost savings
  • The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023
  • Shares of Zynga, based in San Francisco, jumped 52 percent 

Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, is buying Zynga, maker of FarmVille and Words With Friends, in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 94,030 crore).

Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 (roughly Rs. 260) in cash and $6.36 (roughly Rs. 470) in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga outstanding stock at closing.

Take-Two said Monday it anticipates $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in annual cost savings.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal 2023, ending June 30. It still needs approval of both Take-Two and Zynga stockholders.

Shares of Zynga, based in San Francisco, jumped 52 percent to $9.14 (roughly Rs. 680). Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, based in New York City, fell more than 8 percent to $150.66 (roughly Rs. 11,160).

“Combining Zynga's expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two's best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together,” said a statement from Take-Two Interactive on the announcement.

The company said the transaction is expected to establish Take-Two as a leader in mobile gaming, with mobile expected to comprise over 50 percent of its net bookings in FY 2023 (as compared to an estimated 12 percent in Fiscal Year 2022).

