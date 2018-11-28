NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Superman: World's Finest for PS4, Xbox One, and PC May Be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

Superman: World's Finest for PS4, Xbox One, and PC May Be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Superman: World's Finest for PS4, Xbox One, and PC May Be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

Photo Credit: DC Comics

Highlights

  • It may feature Brainiac as the main villain
  • Other DC heroes may be a part of it
  • The Game Awards 2018 takes place next week

It appears that Superman: World's Finest may just be the next game from Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady. While the Warner Bros-owned studio is yet to announce a new game, a listing for Superman: World's Finest has found its way to a game system requirements site for PC titles. While this alone means very little, it is important to note that the same site had Devil May Cry 5 listed an entire month before its official reveal. And since Warner Bros. doesn't just publish games for PC, it's safe to say that Superman: World's Finest would be on PS4 and Xbox One too.

Aside from the aforementioned listing (via ResetEra), Superman: World's Finest's existence was set to be revealed at E3 2018 during Microsoft's conference. Although that did not come to pass. Previous leaks suggested that the game's antagonist would be Braniac and feature other heroes from the DC Universe as well. Apparently it would have a single-player campaign only. An oddity when you consider how most game companies try to shoe-horn multiplayer or online modes in addition to micro-transactions to make additional profits. With The Game Awards 2018 date and time being December 7 at 7:30am IST, it makes the show a likely candidate for a new game reveal. Particularly when you consider that 10 new games are slated to be announced at the event.

Keep in mind that Rocksteady has been subject to intense rumour and speculation since Batman Arkham Knight was released as to what we could expect from the studio next. In October it was speculated that we'd see it return to the Arkham series with Batman Arkham Universe that was slated for an X018 reveal which never came to pass.

It will be interesting to see if this or Superman: World's Finest is indeed true. In a post-Spider-Man PS4 world, Batman Arkham Universe and Superman: World's Finest would have to be really special to stay relevant.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Superman Worlds Finest, Superman, Rocksteady, Warner Bros, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Driveclub and Motostorm Developer Wushu Studios to Work on Vehicle Combat MOBA Switchblade
Pricee
Superman: World's Finest for PS4, Xbox One, and PC May Be Announced at The Game Awards 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme U1 Review
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  4. Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Patch, New Camera App: Reports
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Redmi 4A Gets MIUI 10 Stable Update, Redmi 4 Reportedly Receiving It Too
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.