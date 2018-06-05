Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Superman Game From Batman: Arkham Studio Might Be Revealed at E3 2018: Reports

Superman Game From Batman: Arkham Studio Might Be Revealed at E3 2018: Reports

 
, 05 June 2018
Superman Game From Batman: Arkham Studio Might Be Revealed at E3 2018: Reports

Photo Credit: DC Comics

Highlights

  • A 4chan user claimed to have knowledge of trailer
  • Will be revealed at E3 2018, the user claims
  • Superman game might be next Game Informer cover

Rocksteady Studios, the maker of Batman: Arkham video game series, might be working on a Superman title, according to unsubstantiated reports and rumours.

It began as a thread on the 4chan website, with an anonymous user claiming that Rocksteady will reveal its next game, based on Superman, during Microsoft's press conference at E3 2018. The user mentioned a few more details, that a "reveal trailer [would] show Brainiac's assault on Metropolis and a weakened/ battered Superman", and "demonstrate flying and combat against some of Brainiac's drones".

The user also claimed that Rocksteady's Superman game would be on the July cover of American video game magazine Game Informer. That very day, executive editor of Game Informer, Andrew Reiner, tweeted that the cover for July would be "very very very very cool", fanning the flames and leading a subset of Internet users to think that a Superman game was actually on the cards.

When another Twitter used posted the 4chan photo in a reply, Reiner commented: "He needs a new cape." That he didn't outright shoot down the idea of Superman being the cover has further convinced some folks of Rocksteady moving on to a new DC Comics superhero, after spending over seven years with Batman.

Users on both 4chan and Twitter have pointed out that the 4chan photo in question is simply a variant cover for Action Comics #1000, which hit that milestone back in April. Game Informer reveals its magazine covers in the first week of every month, and Microsoft's press conference is slated for Sunday, June 10, so we don't have to wait long to find out whether the game does exist.

Comments

Further reading: Superman, Rocksteady, Rocksteady Studios, E3 2018
Superman Game From Batman: Arkham Studio Might Be Revealed at E3 2018: Reports
