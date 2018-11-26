Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World of Light Bosses Leaked

Following Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's release date being broken internationally, it appears that information regarding the game's story mode, known as World of Light, has surfaced. With pirates having access to it in addition to certain stores selling the game early, it seems that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is seeing a host details being made public including all its cut-scenes. The situation is so severe that Nintendo is removing any such videos from YouTube to limit the damage. This however, hasn't stopped sites such as Reddit from posting what you can expect when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is officially out such as its World of Light bosses. Here's what you need to know.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World of Light boss list

Master Hand

Crazy Hand

Giga Bowser

Ganon

Dracula

Rathalos

Galleom

Marx

Galeem

Darz/Dharkon

Fusion Galeem+Dharkon

In addition to this, it appears that the Amiibo cap for the game is level 70 and Amiibo don't unlock new characters as per a massive info dump on Reddit. Also, it takes 350 versus matches to unlock all characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Mii fighters are unlocked in all modes barring Classic and World of Light just by creating them, they cannot be used in classic mode and must be defeated in World of Light to be unlocked.

News of an early leak made its way to popular video game forum ResetEra via Twitter, with an account by the name of ferdkssb48 tweeting the game's box art as well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots. These were soon verified by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan account, SSBUNews to be legitimate.

"We were able to privately confirm that this is indeed real," a tweet from SSBUNews reads in response to the leak. "The person claims to have no interst (sic) in spoiling anything in regards to World of Light or Classic Mode. However, it should be noted that if one copy is out in the wild, it is very likely that there may be more."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth instalment in the long-running fighting franchise, and the first since Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in 2014. It includes every character from all past entries in the series, including the likes of Mario, Kirby, Bowser, Link, Donkey Kong, Zelda, Mewtwo, Sonic, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, Squirtle, and Charizard among others.

Smash Bros. is a big franchise for Nintendo, which is why there's a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch bundle available November 2 in the US, and a special edition Switch Pro Controller that was announced in August and will launch December 7 alongside the game. You can also opt for the classic GameCube controller, available November 2.

The game is expected to have a file size of 16GB, which would make it the biggest Nintendo first-party game in terms of file size at launch.

If you were expecting the game to be available in India officially, think again. Nintendo doesn't have an Indian presence.

