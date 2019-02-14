Technology News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Persona 5's Joker in April

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Persona 5's Joker in April

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets Persona 5's Joker in April, though no exact release date was revealed

Highlights

  • Joker is the protagonist of Persona 5
  • He will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC
  • There will be other fighters added until February 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch gets Persona 5's Joker soon. While Nintendo hasn't announced an exact release date for the character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it has stated that he will be playable in April. Joker from Persona 5 would be the first of the paid additional characters to the game. Nintendo has pledged to add new fighters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate until February 2020. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there was information regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

"The fastest-selling console-exclusive game in Nintendo history is about to springforward with a free Ver. 3.0 update coming to the game this spring," reads a prepared statement from Nintendo."Before the end of April, Joker from Persona 5 will be available as a playable fighter."

Persona Central has some details on what to expect when Persona 5's Joker is made available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For one, the stage included is Momentos from Persona 5 and Persona mascot Jack Frost will be on screen with a skill too. The report also suggests that a complete edition of Persona 5 known as P5R is in the works alongside a Persona fighting game called Persona 5 Ultimate. The former is out in 2019 while the latter is delayed due to developer Arc System Works developing Granblue Fantasy Versus - a fighting game set in the popular mobile RPG universe.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Persona 5, Joker, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Smash Bros Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop With 18,000mAh Battery, Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019
Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Prime Video
Pricee
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Persona 5's Joker in April
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. Sony Wena Active, Wena Pro Smart Watchstraps Launched
  5. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  6. Amazon Prime Video Announces 7 New, Returning Series From India
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  8. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  9. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.