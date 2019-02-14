Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Persona 5's Joker in April

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch gets Persona 5's Joker soon. While Nintendo hasn't announced an exact release date for the character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it has stated that he will be playable in April. Joker from Persona 5 would be the first of the paid additional characters to the game. Nintendo has pledged to add new fighters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate until February 2020. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there was information regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

"The fastest-selling console-exclusive game in Nintendo history is about to springforward with a free Ver. 3.0 update coming to the game this spring," reads a prepared statement from Nintendo."Before the end of April, Joker from Persona 5 will be available as a playable fighter."

Persona Central has some details on what to expect when Persona 5's Joker is made available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For one, the stage included is Momentos from Persona 5 and Persona mascot Jack Frost will be on screen with a skill too. The report also suggests that a complete edition of Persona 5 known as P5R is in the works alongside a Persona fighting game called Persona 5 Ultimate. The former is out in 2019 while the latter is delayed due to developer Arc System Works developing Granblue Fantasy Versus - a fighting game set in the popular mobile RPG universe.

