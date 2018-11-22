Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is December 7 for the Nintendo Switch. However it appears that copies of Nintendo's hotly anticipating fighting game have leaked early. Retail copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have surfaced on the Internet almost two weeks before release date. News of an early leak made its way to popular video game forum ResetEra via Twitter, with an account by the name of ferdkssb48 tweeting the game's box art as well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots. These were soon verified by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan account, SSBUNews to be legitimate.

"We were able to privately confirm that this is indeed real," a tweet from SSBUNews reads in response to the leak. "The person claims to have no interst (sic) in spoiling anything in regards to World of Light or Classic Mode. However, it should be noted that if one copy is out in the wild, it is very likely that there may be more."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth instalment in the long-running fighting franchise, and the first since Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in 2014. It includes every character from all past entries in the series, including the likes of Mario, Kirby, Bowser, Link, Donkey Kong, Zelda, Mewtwo, Sonic, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, Squirtle, and Charizard among others.

Smash Bros. is a big franchise for Nintendo, which is why there's a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch bundle available November 2 in the US, and a special edition Switch Pro Controller that was announced in August and will launch December 7 alongside the game. You can also opt for the classic GameCube controller, available November 2.

The game is expected to have a file size of 16GB, which would make it the biggest Nintendo first-party game in terms of file size at launch.

