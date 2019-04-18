Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch finally gets Persona 5's Joker as a playable character. Joker will be available as a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass or can be bought separately with the Challenger Pack 1: Joker DLC. Regardless of your mode of purchase, Joker will arrive with the Mementos stage and Persona music. The Persona 5 protagonist will be playable from April 18.

In addition to this, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 3.0 update which adds the Stage Builder. As the name suggests, lets you build stages for the game using the Nintendo Switch touchscreen. These can be shared online via the Smash World service, which is a new section in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. A video editor is also a part of the update. This lets you add sound effects, subtitles, or just piece together clips for a longer video. You'll also be able to share them on the Smash World Service. It also goes live on April 18.

The inclusion of Joker in Smash Bros. Ultimate follows a host of leaks since the beginning of the year.

According to dataminers, evidence of Mementos being a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate level was found in the game's files. In Persona 5, Mementos was a multi-level dungeon that let you partake in side-missions, gain experience, and level up outside of the game's many Palaces. It was a welcome addition if you wanted more of that game's combat. How it would be represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be a point of interest for fans.

"Digging through LVD files in Ultimate, and I found "Jack_Menentoes_" lying around amongst the strings," tweeted dataminer Dr. HyperCake. "The format of this string matches stage name strings in ui_stage_db ("[Series]_[Stage]"), and Joker's internal name is 'jack'. Mementos stage confirmed?"

This isn't the first time evidence of Momentos making it to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was unearthed.

Persona Central also had details on what to expect when Persona 5's Joker is made available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For one, the stage included is Mementos from Persona 5 and Persona mascot Jack Frost will be on screen with a skill too.

The report also suggests that a complete edition of Persona 5 known as P5R is in the works alongside a Persona fighting game called Persona 5 Ultimate. The former is out in 2019 while the latter is delayed due to developer Arc System Works developing Granblue Fantasy Versus - a fighting game set in the popular mobile RPG universe.

At The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo showed off Persona 5 protagonist Joker as the first addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster post-launch outside of Piranha Plant. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there were no details regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

In addition to this, erstwhile Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime stated that all five Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters to be added until February 2020 are new to the series going as far to suggest that they would be those "who you wouldn't anticipate" being included in Smash. Joker from Persona 5 definitely fits the bill, making us wonder who is next.

