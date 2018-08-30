Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited-Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle Leaked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate might be getting a limited-edition Smash Bros.-themed Nintendo Switch, if a new leak is to be believed. While Nintendo has previously announced game bundles with a GameCube controller and a special edition Pro Controller, appealing to nostalgia and those wanting a full-fledged controller respectively, this will cater to those that have yet to pick up the console itself.

A French video game deals website by the name of Hamster Joueur tweeted a grainy and blurred out image on Saturday, which shows Switch packaging with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate branding. Though it’s hard to make out, there seem to be two characters in monochrome on the front of the Switch dock, and the pair of Joy-Cons – grey in colour – have some type of monochromatic theming as well.

In replies to questions from Twitter users, Hamster Joueur clarified that the poor image quality was down to being a zoomed-in version of a screenshot. Some folks pointed out that it looked similar to a mock-up that appeared a few weeks ago, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the new themed console. Though it makes sense for Nintendo to promote its biggest release of the year, targeted to the US holiday period – Smash Bros. Ultimate releases December 7 – with a limited-edition console, we will have to wait for an official announcement.

If it ends up being true, the Smash Bros.-themed Switch will likely include a game code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, retail at $359 (about Rs. 25,400) and be made available in December. Meanwhile, Nintendo is set to release the Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle next week on Wednesday, September 5 in the US.

