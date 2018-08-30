NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited-Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle Leaked

, 30 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited-Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle Leaked

Highlights

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out December 7
  • Smash Bros.-themed Switch leaked by French deals website
  • If true, will likely retail at $359

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate might be getting a limited-edition Smash Bros.-themed Nintendo Switch, if a new leak is to be believed. While Nintendo has previously announced game bundles with a GameCube controller and a special edition Pro Controller, appealing to nostalgia and those wanting a full-fledged controller respectively, this will cater to those that have yet to pick up the console itself.

A French video game deals website by the name of Hamster Joueur tweeted a grainy and blurred out image on Saturday, which shows Switch packaging with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate branding. Though it’s hard to make out, there seem to be two characters in monochrome on the front of the Switch dock, and the pair of Joy-Cons – grey in colour – have some type of monochromatic theming as well.

In replies to questions from Twitter users, Hamster Joueur clarified that the poor image quality was down to being a zoomed-in version of a screenshot. Some folks pointed out that it looked similar to a mock-up that appeared a few weeks ago, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the new themed console. Though it makes sense for Nintendo to promote its biggest release of the year, targeted to the US holiday period – Smash Bros. Ultimate releases December 7 – with a limited-edition console, we will have to wait for an official announcement.

If it ends up being true, the Smash Bros.-themed Switch will likely include a game code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, retail at $359 (about Rs. 25,400) and be made available in December. Meanwhile, Nintendo is set to release the Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle next week on Wednesday, September 5 in the US.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Smash Bros, Smash Bros, Super Smash Bros Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Poco Launcher Now Available in Beta on Google Play Store, APK Listed for Download
Vivo Nex
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited-Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  3. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  5. Dell Launches New 2-in-1 Laptops, Inspiron Chromebook at IFA 2018
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Honor 8X Max Gets Listed Online Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales in India Today
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
  10. India Shortlisted Among 5 Countries for Uber Flying Cabs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.