Super Smash Bros. Ultimate May Get Dragon Quest XI Hero As Playable Fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch may get Dragon Quest XI's hero as a playable fighter. According to reports, Nintendo's fighting game could see the addition of Erdrick as a playable fighter, Dragon Quest's Slim mascot appearing on screen, and the level being Alefgard. First reported by Persona Central, the site also claims that this collaboration is taking place to "the benefit of overseas marketing for the DQ [Dragon Quest] series". In addition to this, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate getting Dragon Quest XI's hero has been "achieved through active collaboration on Square [Enix]'s side".

This isn't all, Persona Central also has details on what to expect when Persona 5's Joker is made available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For one, the stage included is Momentos from Persona 5 and Persona mascot Jack Frost will be on screen with a skill too. The report also suggests that a complete edition of Persona 5 known as P5R is in the works alongside a Persona fighting game called Persona 5 Ultimate. The former is out in 2019 while the latter is delayed due to developer Arc System Works developing Granblue Fantasy Versus - a fighting game set in the popular mobile RPG universe.

At The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo showed off Persona 5 protagonist Joker as the first addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster post-launch outside of Piranha Plant. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there were no details regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

In addition to this Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime stated that all five Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters to be added until February 2020 are new to the series going as far to suggest that they would be those "who you wouldn't anticipate" being included in Smash. Joker from Persona 5 definitely fits the bill, making us wonder who is next.

Super Smash Bros has a $60 price tag (around Rs. 4,200). Although Nintendo doesn't have an official India presence, that hasn't stopped parallel importers and grey market stores from taking pre-orders and planning to stock up on the game. This is in sharp contrast to past entries in the series that weren't as popular due to the small number of Nintendo home consoles install base in India.

Several Mumbai-based game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that they would be selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cartridges in the range of Rs. 4,200 to Rs. 4,700, which isn't too bad when you consider that it's almost the same price for the game digitally and you get the added advantages of saving on Nintendo Switch storage space and selling your copy of the game when you're done.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.