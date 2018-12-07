NDTV Gadgets360.com
07 December 2018
Highlights

  • Joker is the protagonist of Persona 5
  • He will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC
  • There will be other fighters added until February 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo revealed the game's first downloadable character. At The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo showed off Persona 5 protagonist Joker as the first addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster post-launch outside of Piranha Plant. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there were no details regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

In addition to this Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime stated that all five Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters to be added until February 2020 are new to the series going as far to suggest that they would be those "who you wouldn't anticipate" being included in Smash. Joker from Persona 5 definitely fits the bill, making us wonder who is next.

Super Smash Bros has a $60 price tag (around Rs. 4,200). Although Nintendo doesn't have an official India presence, that hasn't stopped parallel importers and grey market stores from taking pre-orders and planning to stock up on the game. This is in sharp contrast to past entries in the series that weren't as popular due to the small number of Nintendo home consoles install base in India.

Several Mumbai-based game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that they would be selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cartridges in the range of Rs. 4,200 to Rs. 4,700, which isn't too bad when you consider that it's almost the same price for the game digitally and you get the added advantages of saving on Nintendo Switch storage space and selling your copy of the game when you're done.

Persona 5, Joker, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani
