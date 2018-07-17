NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Download Size Revealed via Nintendo Japan eShop

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Download Size Revealed via Nintendo Japan eShop

 
, 17 July 2018
Highlights

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out December 7
  • It could be the biggest Nintendo-developed game at launch
  • It features all characters from past games

Revealed at E3 2018, Nintendo Switch fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is December 7. Thanks to a listing on the Nintendo Japan eShop, we now know how much space you'd need for the game. Nintendo claims you'll need at least 16GB of free space for the game. This would make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the biggest Nintendo first-party game in terms of file size at launch and could be the second release after Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2 on a 32GB Nintendo Switch cartridge seeing that a 16GB cartridge doesn't necessarily fit exactly 16GB of data.

Previously it was suggested that despite including every character from the Super Smash Bros. History, including those that were offered through downloadable content (DLC) in the past, alongside a couple of new ones, not all past stages would feature in the game.

A recent press demo, covered by Japanese video game magazine Famitsu and translated by gaming website Source Gaming, revealed that not every stage from the Super Smash Bros. history will make it to Ultimate, unlike the characters. "Not all past stages are going to be in the game but a whole lot of them will," the latter tweeted on Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet, Source Gaming did stress that "that the questions and answers were likely edited by Famitsu for brevity and translated from English to Japanese, which introduces the potential for misunderstandings". That means it's best to take this with a slight pinch of salt until we get a proper look at the game.

Further reading: Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Smash Bros Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
