Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character DLC Roster Leaked

, 07 January 2019
Highlights

  • The Doom Slayer could be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden is another possible addition
  • Minecraft's Steve is tipped to appear as well

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch has over 70 playable characters to choose from. With the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate season pass, that number is going to go even higher. Following the announcement of Persona 5's Joker to the roster as downloadable content, it has been rumoured that Erdrick from Dragon Quest may be next. However, a new leak suggests that we might see Doom's Doom Slayer, Minecraft's Steve, and Ninja Gaiden's Ryu Hayabusa to fill up the remaining slots in the five fighter list for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's season pass, or Fighter Pass as Nintendo calls it.

This leak has emerged from Japanese message board 5Channel (via VG247 which claimed Dragon Quest hero Erdrick will be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with alternate skins including Dragon Quest X's Anlucia and XI's protagonist. Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden is also a possibility to be announced along with an anniversary project in development. As for Doom's Doom Slayer or Doomguy as he's known, he would be revealed at E3 2019 along with Steve from Minecraft to promote Doom Eternal and Minecraft Dungeons respectively. Doomguy's alternate skin would be based on Doom 64 while Steve's alternates include Alex and Master Chief.

Other possibilities include Rayman from Ubisoft's Rayman series and Heihachi from Tekken. However with the former being an assist trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it seems unlikely. Heihachi seems like an outside possibility as well when you consider the likes of Jin Kazama being a more popular option.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter Pass leaked list

  • Steve from Minecraft
  • Doom Slayer from Doom
  • Erdrick from Dragon Quest
  • Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden

As is the case is with most leaks, we'd recommend taking this with a tonne of salt until we hear something official from Nintendo.

At The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo showed off Persona 5 protagonist Joker as the first addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster post-launch outside of Piranha Plant. Joker will come with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenge Pack 1. Each downloadable content (DLC) pack will be sold separately and contains a character, stage, and music. You can also buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to get them all. Sadly there were no details regarding how Joker would play or what else we could expect when he is added to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 (around Rs. 1,750) with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99 (close to Rs. 420).

Further reading: Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Dragon Quest, Doom, Minecraft, Ninja Gaiden, Nintendo Switch
