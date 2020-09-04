Technology News
Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch

An upgraded Wii U game and a battle royale take on Super Mario.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 September 2020 15:52 IST
Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Highlights
  • Super Mario 3D World out February 12, 2021
  • Super Mario Bros. 35 exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online
  • It will be available from October 1 – March 31, 2021

Super Mario 3D World is coming to Nintendo Switch. At a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct showcase, the Japanese gaming giant announced that the 2013 Wii U title would be ported over to the Switch as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, which would carry over the levels and co-op gameplay that helped sell 5 million copies originally, and would see more to-be-announced content added in. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be available February 12, 2021. Up to four players can join in on the fun, locally or online.

Additionally, Nintendo also revealed a battle royale take on Super Mario — Super Mario Bros. 35 — which will have 35 players fighting it out to be the last Mario standing. An announcement trailer reveals that “enemies you defeat will be sent to other players' courses”. Of course, that applies to you as well. But there are a couple of caveats here: Super Mario Bros. 35 will not only be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and will only be playable until March 31, 2021. Super Mario Bros. 35 arrives October 1 on the Nintendo Switch.

If you're wondering what's up with the 35-player count, that's because it's the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Nintendo has also announced a game collection in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which packages three titles: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Beyond that, it also revealed a real-life version of Mario Kart in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and a new limited-edition product in Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, inspired by the retro Game & Watch systems.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said in a prepared statement. “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

Super Mario Bros. 35 is out October 1 (and will stick around until March 31, 2021), followed by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12, 2021.

The Nintendo Switch and Switch games are not officially available in India.

