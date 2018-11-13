Sunset Overdrive PC Release Date and Price Revealed

Spiritual prequel to Spider-Man PS4, Sunset Overdrive is finally making it to PC. Developed by Insomniac Games, Sunset Overdrive is an over the top, colourful open-world game that has traversal mechanics not too dissimilar to Spider-Man PS4, and now it has a date and price. The Sunset Overdrive PC price is $20 (around Rs. 1,400) and its release date is November 16 according to an Amazon listing. This follows multiple ratings for the game in countries like South Korea and the US as well as Sunset Overdrive PC appearing on the Steam database.

Usually, Xbox One exclusives that make their way to PC are Windows 10-exclusive, though exceptions like Quantum Break have cropped up in the past, being playable on Windows 7 too. The absence of any hint of Windows 10 in the Amazon listing suggests that Sunset Overdrive PC may not be restricted to Microsoft's latest OS.

Released in 2014, Sunset Overdrive was one of the more colourful and distinct Xbox One exclusives. Helmed by Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank developer Insomniac, it had an insane variety of weapons and slick traversal mechanics. Throw in a catchy soundtrack and lengthy, entertaining campaign, it's perhaps the most underrated game of this generation. It's heartening to see Microsoft consider it for a PC release which could hopefully introduce it to a wider audience.

Till this day it's one of the reasons to own Microsoft's console. And while Xbox chief Phil Spencer has been silent on what to expect in the way of a sequel, that hasn't stopped developer Insomniac Games from chiming in.

"You'd have to ask Microsoft,” said Insomniac President Ted Price to Game Informer before hinting that it might not be restricted to the solitary game.

"We are passionate about that franchise, and we own it, so you may see more Sunset in the future from us," Price said. "No promises, and no timeline to speak of, but it is something that represents our willingness to create unexpected experiences."

