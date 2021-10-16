Technology News
  DC FanDome: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League New Trailer Asks You Not to Be a Hero

DC FanDome: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League New Trailer Asks You Not to Be a Hero

Harley Quinn and Co. are up to no good.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 16 October 2021 23:33 IST
DC FanDome: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League New Trailer Asks You Not to Be a Hero

Photo Credit: Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature four iconic DC baddies

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date set for 2022
  • You can play as four iconic DC supervillains in four-player co-op
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer teases gameplay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a new trailer. The action-RPG was announced at DC FanDome last year with a cinematic trailer and since then, this is the first time fans are treated with yet another cinematic trailer since then. Based in the Arkhamverse — continuing on the Batman: Arkham storyline — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will see four iconic DC supervillains take on a simple task: take out the Justice League. Well I say, simple, but you know. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. The trailer only shows that the game is coming in 2022, without revealing an exact date.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang joins Amanda Waller's Task Force X in the latest trailer. Soon enough, the quartet is dropped bang in the middle of a city devastated by a spaceship that closely resembles Brainiac's ship from Injustice 2. As Waller's booming voiceover announces that the Squad must take on the Justice League, we get quick glimpses of the evil versions of The Flash, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), and of course, an evil Superman.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer also offered glimpses of an evil Robin, the Batmobile, and Wonder Woman's glowing golden lasso, Poison Ivy's vicious plants and their tentacles, and a repeatedly electrocuted Penguin.

The trailer clearly suggests there could be co-op gameplay, but nothing has been confirmed yet. If you have seen the abysmal Suicide Squad movie (Review) from 2016 and the outstanding The Suicide Squad (Review) this year, you will have a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the four playable characters. Fans will have to wait until the next trailer to find out more on the actual gameplay style.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not a part of the DC Extended Universe, but rather the Arkhamverse. Developed by Rocksteady, the studio behind the excellent Batman: Arkham trilogy, the new Suicide Squad game will be set in Metropolis and will follow its own lore that has nothing to do with DCEU movie franchises such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, or The Flash.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release in 2022 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Suicide Squad, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Justice League, Harley Quinn, DC, DC FanDome, Rocksteady, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Value of Its Bitcoin Holdings After Recent Rally
Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English

Comment
