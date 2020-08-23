Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer is live. At DC FanDome, Rocksteady Studios — with the help of The Lego Batman voice star Will Arnett — unveiled its next DC game, which puts you in control of the members of the supervillain team (Suicide Squad) as you go up against the world's most powerful superheroes (Justice League). Set in Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League characters include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang — with their targets being the likes of Superman and Batman.

You can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or in four-player online co-op. If you play by yourself, you can switch to other heroes at any time. Bots will control the other heroes and give you a four-player party at all times. Friends can take over those bot-controlled characters in online co-op.

Rocksteady announced that it was working on a Suicide Squad game earlier in August, and then revealed the title we now know — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — a week later, as part of the DC FanDome schedule. The game's full reveal at DC FanDome doesn't confirm what had been rumoured earlier, that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be inspired by the six-issue DC Comics limited series Justice League vs. Suicide Squad, but it's worth pointing out we don't know enough yet.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady — owned by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, it's a sister company to DC under the WarnerMedia umbrella — moves in a different direction of the DC multiverse. Between 2009 and 2016, Rocksteady Studios delivered four Batman: Arkham titles, three of which — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight — were played in third-person, with the last of them — Batman: Arkham VR — in first-person.

The first two titles were very well-received and won several awards. Arkham City is considered one of the best games of all time by fans and critics alike. Reviews for Arkham Knight weren't as positive and the performance of its PC version was heavily criticised. Arkham VR was not received well, either.

Rocksteady has also been in the news this week for very different reasons, with The Guardian reporting that the studio had failed to prevent sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, even after 10 women signed a letter to bosses. Rocksteady claimed it had “immediately” taken “firm measures” and in a subsequent letter, seven of those 10 female employees reaffirmed the studio's views and stated that Guardian's report was not a “fair representation”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is out in 2022 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.