Technology News
loading

Suicide Squad Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Might be inspired by 2017’s Justice League vs. Suicide Squad limited comic series.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 August 2020 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Suicide Squad Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Photo Credit: DC Comics

A still from Justice League vs. Suicide Squad

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad originally announced last week by Rocksteady
  • Will Arnett will host 20-minute Suicide Squad DC FanDome panel
  • Suicide Squad panel set for 5:40am IST on Sunday, August 23

The Suicide Squad game is known as “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. Warner Bros. revealed the title of the in-the-works Suicide Squad video game as part of the schedule for DC FanDome, the upcoming mega virtual convention for all things DC on August 22. Will Arnett — best known for Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, he has voiced Batman in the Lego movie franchise — will host a 20-minute panel for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that will give us our first look at the game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes three years after the DC Comics six-issue limited series Justice League vs. Suicide Squad that tasked Batman and the latter supervillain team to take down the remaining members of the Justice League whose minds had been controlled by the villain Eclipso, working through the scheming Maxwell Lord. Max is part of the upcoming live-action Wonder Woman 1984, where he's played by Pedro Pascal. It's possible the Suicide Squad game might be inspired by the comics.

Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios originally announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League last week with a poster featuring Superman in the crosshairs of Suicide Squad. Between 2009 and 2016, Rocksteady Studios delivered three mainline Batman: Arkham titles — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight — with a fourth coming from WB Games Montréal in Batman: Arkham Origins.

WB Games Montréal is set to unveil its next DC game — which will seemingly involve Batman, given the social media teases — at DC FanDome too. Its panel announcement doesn't confirm that and simply says that it will offer a “first look at an exciting new game.” You can catch that on Saturday, August 22 at 11pm IST.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League panel is set for Sunday, August 23 at 5:40am IST. If you don't wish to get up that early, you can watch an encore at 1:40pm and 9:50pm IST later that day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Suicide Squad, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Rocksteady Studios, DC FanDome
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Epic Games Wins Support From Fortnite Gamers, Firms on Apple Standoff

Related Stories

Suicide Squad Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras,Flat Screen
  6. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  9. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut on Amazon
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  2. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  4. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  5. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  6. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
  8. Google Stops Responding Directly to Data Requests From Hong Kong Government
  9. MTNL Launches New Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 Packs for Limited Period
  10. Amazon Hit by Antitrust Investigation in Germany Over Third-Party Seller Practices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com