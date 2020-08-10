Suicide Squad Game Announced by Batman: Arkham Studio Rocksteady

Suicide Squad is set to get a game of its own soon. Rocksteady Studios — the developer best known for the Batman: Arkham series — has announced that it's working on Suicide Squad, based on the DC Comics supervillain team of the same name. It will involve Superman in some capacity, with the image released alongside the Suicide Squad game announcement — a crosshair with the words “Suicide Squad” on the back of Superman's head — hinting that the Suicide Squad's target might be the Man of Steel. More details will be revealed at DC FanDome, the upcoming mega virtual convention for all things DC, on August 22.

Rocksteady Studios announced that a Suicide Squad game is in development on its official social media accounts over the weekend. The Superman photo was captioned: “Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame”. This isn't the first we've heard of Superman being part of a Rocksteady game, though earlier reports claimed that the last son of Krypton was to be the focus of an upcoming game himself. That was two years ago. Clearly, that's not the case anymore, with Rocksteady putting players in charge of villains in the Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad was mentioned in a post-credits sequence of Batman: Arkham Origins, the third entry in the Batman: Arkham series that was not developed by Rocksteady Studios. The team of supervillains have also been featured in two Lego titles — Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Lego DC Super-Villains.

Between 2009 and 2016, Rocksteady Studios delivered four Batman: Arkham titles, three of which — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight — were played in third-person, with the last of them — Batman: Arkham VR — in first-person. The first two titles were very well-received and won several awards. Arkham City is considered one of the best games of all time by fans and critics alike. Reviews for Arkham Knight weren't as positive and the performance of its PC version was heavily criticised. Arkham VR was not received well, either.

Hopefully Rocksteady can regain its early streak with Suicide Squad. No release date or platforms are known but expect PS5 and Xbox Series X to be on the list.

Suicide Squad will be revealed August 22 at DC FanDome. It won't be the only Suicide Squad at the DC event, with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and the film's cast also set to reveal the first look for the outfit's big screen soft-reboot.