Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Stranger Things Mobile Game, Coming to Android and iOS in 2020, Sounds Like Pokemon Go

Stranger Things Mobile Game, Coming to Android and iOS in 2020, Sounds Like Pokemon Go

It’ll be “in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon.”

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stranger Things Mobile Game, Coming to Android and iOS in 2020, Sounds Like Pokemon Go

Photo Credit: Netflix/Next Games

A promo still for the Stranger Things mobile game

Highlights
  • Netflix working with Finnish dev Next Games
  • It’s separate from Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Stranger Things season 3 is out July 4

Netflix had its first-ever keynote at gaming industry's biggest event, E3, on Wednesday, and it took the time to announce a new free-to-play Stranger Things mobile game, which will be a “location-based RPG / puzzler”. If that sounds a bit like Pokemon Go, you'd be right. With the Stranger Things mobile game, players will be able to explore The Upside Down — the alternate dimension that exists in parallel to the human world on the Netflix show — wherever they live and “work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils.” Netflix is working with Finnish developer Next Games on the Stranger Things game, which will be out in 2020 on Android and iOS.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things' rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,” Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said in a prepared statement. In its announcement, Next Games added the Stranger Things mobile game — which shall be “in the style of an 80's Saturday morning cartoon” — will use Google Maps integration to allow the series' fans to play around the world, which further doubles down on the Pokemon Go similarities.

Next Games has history in making location-based, licensed games. It has previously done so with The Walking Dead: Our World, an augmented reality (AR) game in which fans can fight zombies “on the streets, in the park, [or] on your sofa.” But it's considerably less known than Pokemon Go developer Niantic, which exploded onto the scene thanks to that very title, and has a similar upcoming location-based AR title in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The new Stranger Things mobile game is separate from Stranger Things 3: The Game, the beat ‘em up title that is out the same day as Stranger Things season 3: July 4.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Netflix, Next Games, E3, E3 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Uber Eyes Drones for Food Delivery, Unveils New Autonomous Car
Honor Smartphones
Stranger Things Mobile Game, Coming to Android and iOS in 2020, Sounds Like Pokemon Go
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  3. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  6. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  8. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
  9. LG X6 With Triple Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.